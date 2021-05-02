Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

