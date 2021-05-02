Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 19,234 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,980,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of AGC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.