Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

