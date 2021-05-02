Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,038 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

