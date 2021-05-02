Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $53,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.