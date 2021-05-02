Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $90,000 Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. VOXX International accounts for about 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in VOXX International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VOXX International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

