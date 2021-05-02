Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Surgery Partners comprises 0.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,404,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,311,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.