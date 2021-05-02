Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 8,358 ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

