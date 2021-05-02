Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $13.52 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

