Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 2,406 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AXT were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

