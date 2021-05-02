SAFE2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00280810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.81 or 0.01123705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.96 or 0.00746360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,944.19 or 1.00011571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

