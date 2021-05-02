KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $53.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Olin by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.