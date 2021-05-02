OceanEx Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $26.85 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00280810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.81 or 0.01123705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.96 or 0.00746360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,944.19 or 1.00011571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

