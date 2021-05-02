Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $52,984.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,778,915,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

