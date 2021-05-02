Northside Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 87.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 502,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 147,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.