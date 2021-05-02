BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.