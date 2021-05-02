Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $2.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. AutoNation has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

