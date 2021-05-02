Campion Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

