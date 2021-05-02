$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

