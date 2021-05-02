Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2,889.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

