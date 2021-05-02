Eastern Bank Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

