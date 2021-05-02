Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. The company had a trading volume of 906,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

