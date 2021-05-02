Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 1,354,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,323. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

