Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

