Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $7,778,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.