Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,698 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.