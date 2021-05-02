Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 750,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,967. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

