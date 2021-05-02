Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 106.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

