Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Unilever alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 106.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.