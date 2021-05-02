Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $$5.52 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

