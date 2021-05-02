Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $$5.52 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

