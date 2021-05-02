Benin Management CORP Sells 29,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

