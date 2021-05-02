Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,579 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Perficient were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $66.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

