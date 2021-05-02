Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

