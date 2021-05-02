Benin Management CORP Purchases Shares of 10,975 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

