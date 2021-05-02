Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

