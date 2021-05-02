KickToken Reaches Market Cap of $12.51 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

