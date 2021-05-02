Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

BHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 1,267,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,049. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

