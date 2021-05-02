-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

SIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,208. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

