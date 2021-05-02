DAEX (DAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,288.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $33,288.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

