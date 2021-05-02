Phantasma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $355,254.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Phantasma has a market cap of $50.10 million and $355,254.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,928.60 or 1.00045838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00224047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.