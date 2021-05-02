The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

