Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

