Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

