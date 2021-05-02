OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

