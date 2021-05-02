Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,543 shares of company stock valued at $65,269,813. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $201.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

