Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

