First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $131.77 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

