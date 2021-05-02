First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

