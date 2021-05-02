First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

