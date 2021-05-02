Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

