Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.